Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $169.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average of $198.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

