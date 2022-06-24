Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Reduced by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,195,000 after buying an additional 282,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

FNV opened at $135.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.68.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

