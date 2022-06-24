Addenda Capital Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

NYSE APH opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

