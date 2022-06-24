Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 8,326 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus raised their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

