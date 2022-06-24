Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $242.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

