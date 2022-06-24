Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $57.30 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

