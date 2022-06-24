Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Life Storage by 47.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $4,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.81. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

