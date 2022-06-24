Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 198,695 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,695 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,960 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,588,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,063,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

