Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 4,174 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.