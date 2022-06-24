Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $251.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.81 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.92.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.