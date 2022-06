Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv Purchases 144,750 Shares

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Rating) Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv bought 144,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,127,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,795,686.

John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv purchased 70,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 325,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$76,375.00.

On Friday, May 20th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv acquired 45,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv bought 34,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 75,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$17,625.00.

On Friday, May 6th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 156,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$40,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 128,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$34,560.00.

On Friday, April 29th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 145,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00.

Shares of NINE stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$89.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

