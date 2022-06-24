Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Position Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 142.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 98,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,220 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

