Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $630,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $391.25 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

