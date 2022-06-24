Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Illumina were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Illumina by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 2,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

