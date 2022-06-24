Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $534,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.21.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $258.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.37. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.