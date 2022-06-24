Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 915,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 116,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $68.59 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

