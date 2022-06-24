Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,180 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.91 and a 200 day moving average of $193.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

