iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

