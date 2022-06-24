Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 3,252 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $125,811,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $98,005,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock valued at $43,340,138 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

