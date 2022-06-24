Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 14,800 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Roblox stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

