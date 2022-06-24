Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,483 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

