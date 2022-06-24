Payden & Rygel Has $204,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

