Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 454 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank raised its position in Allstate by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Allstate by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Allstate by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

NYSE ALL opened at $121.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

