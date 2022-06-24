Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 148 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,632,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $154.29 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

