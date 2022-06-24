Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 233.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $2,574,800.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,934 shares of company stock valued at $91,901,320. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.