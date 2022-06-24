Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.8% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

