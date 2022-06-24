AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,438 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $149.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $146.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

