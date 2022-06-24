Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

