Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

