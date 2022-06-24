AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.45 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.