Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

NYSE ED opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

