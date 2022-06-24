Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $585,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $499.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.86 and a 200-day moving average of $491.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

