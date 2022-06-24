Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.32 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

