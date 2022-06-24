Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

