Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

