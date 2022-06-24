Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $228.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

