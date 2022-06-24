MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $37.81 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $499.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

