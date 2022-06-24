Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 1,360 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2,229.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $153.51 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $151.32 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

