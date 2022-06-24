NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.