RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

