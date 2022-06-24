Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,041 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

