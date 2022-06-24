The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

