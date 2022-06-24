Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.63.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.