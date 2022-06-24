First Command Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 14.5% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.34% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $966,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 56,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 143,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

