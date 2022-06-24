InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New $855,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $197.18 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

