InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

