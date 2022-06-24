Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9,582.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $68.46 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.