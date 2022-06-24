Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.
In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
