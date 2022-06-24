Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Coursera by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,283 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coursera by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,637,478.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,967 in the last three months.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

