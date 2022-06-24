Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM opened at $101.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.